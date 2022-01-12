Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Sells $614,500.00 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $614,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,399. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

