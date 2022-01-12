Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO Sells 754,614.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EDR stock traded down 0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 32.39. 1,852,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,614. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 27.39. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 22.02 and a 1-year high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $577,292,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,375,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.