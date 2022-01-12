Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 35.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 35.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EDR traded down 0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,625. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 27.36.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total transaction of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,375,000. 40.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.