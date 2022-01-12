EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Down 13.2%

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT)’s share price traded down 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 267,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 65,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems in Canada. The company provides modular building/home systems with integrated hybrid alternative energy systems. It offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels, ultra-light solar panels, controlled environment growing pods, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

