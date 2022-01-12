Energean (LON:ENOG) Shares Down 1.9%

Energean plc (LON:ENOG)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 898 ($12.19) and last traded at GBX 902 ($12.24). Approximately 143,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 270,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 919.50 ($12.48).

Several research firms have issued reports on ENOG. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,275 ($17.31) price objective on shares of Energean in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.31) price objective on shares of Energean in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,250 ($16.97) to GBX 1,180 ($16.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get Energean alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 888.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 797.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -42.72.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.