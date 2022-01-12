EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $813.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to announce sales of $813.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.00 million and the lowest is $786.20 million. EnerSys reported sales of $751.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 45,519.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,208,000 after buying an additional 604,498 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,693,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 201,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 168,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.87. 193,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,215. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.55. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

