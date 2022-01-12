ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.86

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 14388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

