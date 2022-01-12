ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.86

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 14388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About ENI (NYSE:E)
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
