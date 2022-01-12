Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $148.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

