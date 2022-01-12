Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of orally delivered molecule therapeutics for use in orphan indications and other areas with significant unmet medical need. The Company is initially applying its technology to develop an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone for hypoparathyroidism and osteoporosis. Entera Bio Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.52. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,086.76% and a negative return on equity of 118.06%. Analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $14,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

