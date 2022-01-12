Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Mizuho

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EPD. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

