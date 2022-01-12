EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:EOG opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $102.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

