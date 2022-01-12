Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amarin Co. plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amarin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Amarin’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

AMRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. Amarin has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amarin by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amarin by 32.4% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

