Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

NYSE APAM opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.