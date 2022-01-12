Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,423.26

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,423.26 ($19.32) and traded as low as GBX 1,285 ($17.44). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,315 ($17.85), with a volume of 110,189 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of £648.54 million and a P/E ratio of 55.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,421.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,348.34.

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

