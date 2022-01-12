Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Friday, January 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.77 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERO. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.38.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$16.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.77. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$16.48 and a one year high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

