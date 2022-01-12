ESBC Market Capitalization Reaches $569,691.73 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a market capitalization of $569,691.73 and $49,973.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.