Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 14,398 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTOR. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after buying an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 234,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritor alerts:

NYSE:MTOR opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $134,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MTOR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.