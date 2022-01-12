Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $2,316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 166.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.29 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

