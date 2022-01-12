Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Buys Shares of 218,420 Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 218,420 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.66% of Immersion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Immersion by 12,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 532,889 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 397,848 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 283,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Immersion stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $181.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 519,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $3,654,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $4,704,073.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,164,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,989 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

