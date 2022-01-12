Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVNT stock opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

