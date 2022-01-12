Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Gates Industrial worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTES. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.