Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Digi International by 20.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Digi International in the second quarter worth about $331,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Digi International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $847.74 million, a PE ratio of 82.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $79.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.69 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DGII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

About Digi International

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

