Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essity AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.00.

Shares of ETTYF opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

