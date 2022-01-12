Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $30,949.89

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $30,949.89 and $68,525.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.