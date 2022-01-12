Etherparty (FUEL) Price Reaches $0.0005

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $515,256.17 and approximately $2,589.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00060736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006692 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

Etherparty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

