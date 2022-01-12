Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.04.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.37. Etsy has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $282,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,433 shares of company stock worth $72,686,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Etsy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.