Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives $307.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $307.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $285.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.69. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $209.63 and a 12 month high of $289.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

