Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1,043.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,068,000 after acquiring an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after buying an additional 42,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after purchasing an additional 203,293 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $69.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

