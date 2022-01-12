Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,678,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,203,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

