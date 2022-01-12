Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 92 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 651,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $972,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

NYSE:LLY opened at $253.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $177.44 and a twelve month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

