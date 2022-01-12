Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.66

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.66 and traded as high as C$43.24. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$43.14, with a volume of 34,780 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.52.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$342.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.9100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.41%.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total transaction of C$4,988,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

