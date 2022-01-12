Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Extreme Networks worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 41,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 209,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,601,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.89. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

