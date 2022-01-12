F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,138 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 406.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,648 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 195,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,830,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $416,602.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,684. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.32.

FFIV traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.34. 5,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,859. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.23 and a 200 day moving average of $211.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

