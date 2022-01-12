Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of FN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.92. The stock had a trading volume of 209,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,976. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

