Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $448.50 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The business had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.63.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

