Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $182.44 Per Share

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $182.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $176.54.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FFH. CIBC set a C$825.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$743.57.

Shares of FFH opened at C$633.02 on Wednesday. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$440.75 and a 12-month high of C$638.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$578.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$552.37.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$20.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$10.69 by C$10.01. The business had revenue of C$8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.17 billion.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $12.781 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.