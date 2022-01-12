Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLMN. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Falcon Minerals has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $470.75 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Falcon Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 387.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.