Fastly, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fastly in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

Get Fastly alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

NYSE FSLY opened at $34.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.86. Fastly has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $576,903.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $348,185.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899 in the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fastly by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.