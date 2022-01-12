Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.64

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.64 and last traded at $41.44, with a volume of 45518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.39.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,801,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,805,000 after purchasing an additional 279,037 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 56,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 528,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,405,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

