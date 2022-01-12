Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $902.37

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 902.37 ($12.25) and traded as high as GBX 905 ($12.28). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 892 ($12.11), with a volume of 301,134 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 902.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 900.83.

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 886 ($12.03) per share, for a total transaction of £177,200 ($240,532.10). Also, insider Sandra Kelly bought 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,988.46 ($27,132.43). Insiders bought a total of 23,274 shares of company stock valued at $20,620,846 in the last three months.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

