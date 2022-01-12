First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.47

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.47 and last traded at $80.69, with a volume of 7812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.40.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

