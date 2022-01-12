First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,220.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in MarketAxess by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $380.54 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $589.25. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $409.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.