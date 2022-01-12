First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $201.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.93. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $139.29 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $68.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

