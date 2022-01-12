First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 500.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.05.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $323.56 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.63 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

