First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 239.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $340.57 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.90.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

