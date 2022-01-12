First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.