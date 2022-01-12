First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.1% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 120.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KFRC opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.14. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

