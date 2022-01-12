First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,169. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

