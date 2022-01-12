First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

NYSE:FRC traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.26. 888,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.23. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 132,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 57,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 713,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,529,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

