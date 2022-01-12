First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This is a positive change from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

FCEF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. 1,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $26.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,029 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.17% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

